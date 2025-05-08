Trump offers 'help' to stop tensions escalate between India and Pakistan

Washington, May 8 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan after India launched airstrike on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, US President Donald Trump has expressed concerns and said that "he will be there" to offer help and wants the escalating conflict between the two countries to "stop".

"It's so terrible. My position is I get along with both. I know both very well and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop and hopefully they can stop now. They have gone tit for tat so hopefully they can stop now. I know them both, we get along with both the countries very well," Trump said.

"I have good relationships with both and I want to see it stop. And If I can do anything to help I will be there," Trump said in response to a question on the 'war' between India and Pakistan.

India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday hitting nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that he is closely monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan, following Indian missile strikes on multiple terror sites in Pakistan.

In a statement posted on X, Rubio said, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo President Trump's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump on Tuesday reacted to India's Operation Sindoor, saying that he hopes that the hostilities between India and Pakistan will end "very quickly".

"It's a shame, he said, adding, "We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past."

"They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it," Trump said.

Asked if he has any message for the countries, he said, "No, I just hope it ends very quickly."

