Trump Meets Polish President Duda, Praises Defence Spending Boost at CPAC

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump met Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday (local time) at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and reaffirmed the close alliance between their countries.

Trump also praised Duda for Poland's commitment to boosting their defence spending.

The White House shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating, "Backstage at CPAC, President Trump met with President Andrzej Duda of Poland and reaffirmed our close alliance. President Trump also praised President Andrzej Duda for Poland's commitment to increase their defence spending."

Earlier on Friday, Duda spoke about his recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where he told Zelenskyy that there was no other way to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine without the US, hence he should cooperate with the United States.

"A few minutes ago, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called me. We had a candid conversation on the heels of the recent meetings with General Kellogg and other developments. I conveyed to him that we consistently believe there is no other way to stop the bloodshed and achieve lasting peace in Ukraine except with the support of the United States," the post read.

Duda further said he believed that Trump was guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global peace and stability.

"For this reason, I suggested to President Zelenskyy to remain committed to the course of calm and constructive cooperation with Donald Trump. I trust that goodwill and honesty form the foundation of the U.S. negotiation strategy. I do not doubt that President Trump is guided by a deep sense of responsibility for global stability and peace," the post further added.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump called for an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, urging Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "get together to stop the war and stop killing millions of people."

Trump said, "President Putin and President Zelenskyy have to get together because we want to stop the war and stop killing millions of people. I want to see a ceasefire, and I want to get the deal done. It doesn't affect the US very much since it is on the other side of the ocean; it does affect Europe." (ANI)