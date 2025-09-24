Trump meets Arab leaders, including Pakistan, in bid to end war in Gaza

Washington, Sep 24 (IANS) US President Donald Trump held a multilateral meeting on Gaza with a select group of leaders of Muslim countries, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by leaders of Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

The talks explored potential diplomatic, political, and humanitarian options aimed at bringing an end to the ongoing war in Gaza, with participants deliberating on pathways toward de-escalation, ceasefire arrangements, and long-term stability in the region.

In his brief remarks at the beginning of the discussion, Trump said it was his “most important meeting” of the day, and the goal was to end the war in Gaza soon.

“This is my most important meeting. I've had important meetings. This is the one that's very important to me, because we're going to end something that you have probably never started. We want to end the war in Gaza. We are going to end it. Maybe we can end it right now,” he said.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim thanked Trump for hosting a meeting on Gaza, saying that the Arab leaders are counting on him to end the conflict.

“The only reason we are here is to stop the war and bring the hostages back, and we count on you and your leadership as well to end this war and to help the people of Gaza,” he told Trump.

After the engagement ended, Trump did not take the questions from reporters but said he had a “very good meeting."

Earlier in the day, during his address at the UNGA, Trump squarely blamed Hamas for rejecting the “reasonable offers” to make peace and criticised countries that have recently recognised a Palestinian state.

“We can't forget October 7. As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities. “Those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages now. Just release the hostages now,” he added.

This week, 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, have formally recognised a Palestinian state.

