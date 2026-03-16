Trump may delay China visit amid Iran war

Washington, March 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump may delay his planned visit to China as the war with Iran continues, the White House said on Monday, even as officials stressed that the meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is still expected to take place.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the trip remains important to both leaders but acknowledged the timing could change depending on developments in the conflict.

"Yes, so the President looks forward to meeting with President Xi in China. This is a trip I know he's long been looking forward to, and I know President Xi has been looking forward to welcoming President Trump," Leavitt told reporters outside the White House.

She added that "there's a possibility the trip could be delayed", saying the administration would provide updates once new dates are determined.

"I don't think the meeting is in jeopardy, but it's quite possible the meeting could be delayed," Leavitt also said in remarks on Fox News.

Trump's visit to China had been scheduled for March 31 through April 2, during which he was expected to meet President Xi in Beijing. The meeting would mark Trump's first visit to China since 2017.

The White House signalled that the war with Iran is now the US President's top priority.

"No, I just answered the question. It's a leader to leader conversation at this point. The President looks forward to visiting China. The dates may be moved," Leavitt added.

"As Commander-in-Chief, it's his number one priority right now to ensure the continued success of this operation, Epic Fury. So we'll keep you posted on the dates as soon as we can."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night, Trump said discussions with global powers -- including China -- are continuing as Washington seeks support to safeguard shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict.

"China's an interesting case study. They get most of their oil, as you know, by far, they get a lot, about 90 per cent through the strait," the US President added.

"So I've said, 'Would you like to come in?' And we'll find out. Maybe they will, maybe they won't."

He added: "They should come in, in my opinion."

President Trump also said the US has contacted several countries about helping police the strategic waterway, through which a large share of global oil shipments pass.

"We are talking to other countries about working with us on the policing of the strait," Trump said, adding that Washington had spoken with about seven countries on the issue.

"We've had some positive response. We had a few that would rather not get involved."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is currently leading trade discussions with Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Paris, said any adjustment to the President's itinerary would likely reflect operational priorities rather than diplomatic tensions.

"If the meetings are delayed, it wouldn't be delayed because the President demanded that China police the Strait of Hormuz," Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

"If the meeting, for some reason, is rescheduled, it would be rescheduled because of logistics."

He added that such a decision could reflect Trump's preference "to stay in the White House or to stay in the United States while this war is being prosecuted".

The White House also emphasised that President Trump is closely overseeing the military campaign.

"Of course, the President's utmost responsibility right now as Commander-in-Chief is to ensure the continued success of Operation Epic Fury, as he is doing 24/7 here at the White House, here at home," Leavitt said.

Trump and Xi last met in South Korea in October l.

--IANS

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