Trump Marks Inauguration Eve: 'Today We Save Our Nation and Begin to Make America Great Again

Washington DC: US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) expressed his gratitude towards the gathering during a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington DC, saying that it was the day their nation was saved and the beginning of making America great again.

"Today we save our nation and begin to make America great again. I'm thrilled to share this special moment with so many friends and supporters," Trump said, as quoted in a video posted by the Trump War Room on X, citing Fox News.

He also thanked his supporters while addressing the gathering on the eve of his inauguration as the 47th US President.

Trump emphasised the importance of the upcoming day, noting that the journey to this point had not been easy, but they had overcome every challenge together.

"It's been a very big day and tomorrow's gonna be an even bigger day...I want to especially thank you all for being here on the eve of one of the most important days in the history of our country," he said.

"You are a very extraordinary crowd of people. You're the men and women who helped make this momentous day possible, and I'm incredibly grateful for your love, support and generosity. You've been amazing...Our journey has not been an easy one, as you perhaps have seen. A lot of people said that was an impossible journey, but here we are. And we stuck together through every challenge and obstacle, and we stood strong for our country and for our freedom," he added.

Trump acknowledged the challenges and obstacles faced, emphasising that the success was a collective victory. "This is not my victory. This is our victory. Everybody in this room," he stated.

He further spoke about the coalition of people who had helped bring about this moment, referring to hard-working patriots from various backgrounds, including African Americans, Hispanic Americans, youth, and women, highlighting the records set by these groups and the union members during the past eight years.

The President-elect framed the event as part of a larger political realignment, stating that it would lead the country for generations and expressed confidence in the lasting impact of this moment in American history.

"Over the past eight years, we've built a new political coalition of hard-working patriots of every race, religion, color and creed, youth, women, and African Americans. And you know that we set every record there is with African Americans and every record there is with Hispanic Americans, union members and so many others," he said.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime realignment that will endure and lead America for generations to come. This was a very, very special time in our country's history," he added.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on Monday (local time). He has previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021. (ANI)