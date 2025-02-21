Trump Lauds US Withdrawal from 'Expensive' Paris Climate Accord, Criticizes China, India, Russia

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) lauded his decision to pull out the United States from the Paris Climate Accord, which he termed a "one-sided and very expensive" affair.

He further said that while the US pays USD 1 trillion under the accord, China, India and Russia don't pay anything

Addressing the Republican Governors Association (RGA) meeting, Trump said, "I withdrew from the one-sided and very expensive Paris Climate Accord. It's a one-way street. Under that accord, we pay USD 1 trillion...They pay nothing, China doesn't pay anything. India doesn't pay anything, Russia doesn't pay. We just pay everybody. It's like a health organization, and every one of the...every deal is no good. But we're changing it."

He further highlighted that the US pays USD 500 million a year to the World Health Organization (WHO) while China, which has a population of 1.4 billion people, only pays USD 39 million a year. He even mentioned that former US President Joe Biden had agreed to include the US back into the WHO.

"We terminated health. On the World Health (Organisation), we paid USD 500 million a year, and China paid USD 39 million a year. I said, that doesn't sound good. They (China) have 1.4 billion people, and we have nobody knows what the hell our number is, because so many people pour into our country. We used to say, like, 325. I have no idea. We'll figure it out eventually. But let's put it this way. It should be substantially less than 1.4. But, let's say we have 325 million, they have 1.4. We're paying 500 million and...these aren't huge numbers, but this is an example of what happens when you have bad government, when you have incompetent people," Trump said.

He added, "So, I would explain this. And they called me, and they said, we'll let you in for the same 39 million. I said, well, we should be much less than 39. We should be, but I didn't even want to do that, because I'm not going to talk. I said, I'll think about it. And it was very public. And when Biden came in, he agreed to go back into the World Health Organization," he added.

Earlier in January, soon after taking over as US President, Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty -- just as he did in his first term. However, the Trump administration's move against the 2015 Paris accord in 2017 was reversed by Joe Biden on his first day in office in 2021.

Paris Agreement is an international agreement to combat climate change, and nearly 200 countries have committed to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius and ideally below 1.5 degrees. Each country is responsible for developing its own plan to uphold the commitment. However, the agreement is not a legally binding treaty.

Speaking further at the event, US President further lauded Republican Governors for their work in their respective states and said he looks forward to working with each one of them as they complete the mission of "saving America."

Trump said, "I'm thrilled to be with the Republican Governors and they have done an amazing job and I look forward to working with each and every one of you as we complete the mission of saving America they left us a real mess didn't they and making our country great again. We're going to do it. We've made a lot of progress we're give credit for having the best four weeks that anybody's ever had is an opening so."

"Now a few hundred more weeks like this and we're going to be in great shape but we've had a lot of fun doing it too. It's a pleasure to do it we just rip down whatever they've done it's almost like I want to just do one executive order anything he signed is now terminated. It's easier than you know point after point after point I sign and so just do one everything he signed is no good because that's really what basically it's all about," he added. (ANI)