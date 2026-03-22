Trump labels Democrats 'greatest enemy' in Truth Social post

Washington, March 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump on Sunday called the Democratic Party “the greatest enemy America has” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

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“Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His remarks came amid rising tensions linked to Iran and a prolonged political standoff in Washington.

Trump did not explain what he meant by the “death of Iran”. The phrase appeared to be linked to recent developments involving Iran, which have dominated the administration’s foreign policy focus.

The post also came as a partial government shutdown stretched beyond one month.

Democrats have urged lawmakers to reduce the scale of the funding lapse at the Department of Homeland Security. At the same time, they have kept focus on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a key agency in Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The shutdown has exposed deep divisions between Republicans and Democrats over spending and immigration policy.

Trump did not refer directly to the shutdown in his post, but he used strong language to attack his political opponents.

He described the Democrats as the “Radical Left” and “Highly Incompetent”. The language is similar to his past attacks on Democratic leaders.

The remarks are likely to deepen partisan tensions. Lawmakers from both parties are under pressure to reach a deal and end the shutdown.

So far, there is no clear sign of a breakthrough.

Trump has often used his Truth Social platform to speak directly to supporters. He frequently uses it to criticise political rivals and shape public debate.

His latest post links foreign policy developments with domestic politics, reflecting his broader approach of framing opponents as a key threat.

--IANS

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