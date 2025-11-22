Trump Jr grooves with Ranveer Singh at lavish Udaipur wedding as JLo, Bieber join celebrations

Jaipur: The royal wedding festivities in Udaipur, on Saturday, turned into a star-studded spectacle as Donald Trump Jr., son of the US President Donald Trump, danced alongside top celebrities at the grand Bollywood Night organised at the City Palace.

Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson were seen enjoying popular Bollywood tracks, sharing the stage with actor Ranveer Singh, who even made Bettina dance to the hit song 'Jhumka' from his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

The couple is in Udaipur to attend the wedding of American businessman Rama Raju Mantena's daughter, whose celebrations have drawn global attention.

The Friday night featured dazzling performances by Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Janhvi Kapoor, entertaining guests from India and abroad.

Director-producer Karan Johar hosted a lively talk-show-style segment with groom Vamsi Gadiraju and bride Netra Mantena, adding glamour and humour to the night.

More than 10 Bollywood stars arrived for the celebrations, with actor Shahid Kapoor also seen entertaining the guests on stage.

Udaipur's hospitality shone through as Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez arrived late Friday night and was welcomed at The Leela Palace with a traditional shower of flowers.

Initially startled, she soon smiled and greeted the staff warmly.

Pop star Justin Bieber is expected to reach the city by Saturday afternoon.

Bieber and Lopez will perform together at the Hollywood Night at Manak Chowk in the City Palace, marking one of the biggest international performances Udaipur has hosted.

Earlier on Friday, the Haldi ceremony took place at the Taj Lake Palace, where guests dressed in yellow danced to festive tunes.

The Mehndi ceremony and dinner are scheduled for Saturday evening at Manak Chowk, followed by two after-parties -- one at the Taj Lake Palace and another at The Leela Palace.

The main wedding rituals will be held on November 23 at the picturesque Jagmandir Island Palace in Lake Pichola.

--IANS