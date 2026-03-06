Trump hints at progress on Cuba

Washington, March 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump hinted at possible developments in Washington’s policy toward Cuba, saying progress was underway and suggesting changes could follow after the United States concludes its current priorities abroad.

Speaking at the White House during an event honouring Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami, Trump briefly referred to Cuba while praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussing broader foreign policy initiatives.

“Marco, you've been doing a fantastic job,” Trump said. “And you've been doing a fantastic job on a place called Cuba.”

Trump suggested that developments related to Cuba could come soon, but indicated that the administration was currently focused on other international issues. The US and Israel are currently engaged in a massive military action against Iran.

“We think that we want to finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba,” he said.

The President did not elaborate on what specific steps the administration might take, but his remarks suggested a possible shift in Washington’s approach toward the island nation.

Trump also said that many people in the United States still maintain strong ties with Cuba and expressed optimism about future engagement.

“We're going to celebrate that separately,” he said, adding that the administration planned to wait “a couple of weeks.”

The comments came as Trump addressed a gathering that included Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas, whose family emigrated from Cuba to the United States.

During the ceremony, Mas highlighted his family’s history and the influence of Cuban immigrants in building businesses and communities in the United States.

“As the son of a man and woman who left Cuba just seeking freedom in this great country, it has driven us to excellence,” Mas said.

Mas said the Inter Miami project was shaped by the values and aspirations of immigrant families who sought opportunity in the United States.

“At that table was instilled in us that if you work hard and you sacrifice and you dream, it can be possible,” he said.

Trump also referred to the possibility that people who left Cuba decades ago might travel back to the country in the future.

“You and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba, hopefully not to stay,” Trump said.

The President did not provide further details about the timeline or the nature of any policy moves involving Havana.

Relations between the United States and Cuba have fluctuated for decades since the Cuban revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959. Washington imposed a sweeping economic embargo on the island during the Cold War that remains largely in place today.

--IANS

lkj/rs