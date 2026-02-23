Trump designates Feb 22 as Angel Family Day at White House ceremony

Washington, Feb 23 (IANS) US President Donald Trump hosted an Angel Families Remembrance Ceremony at the White House on Monday and signed a proclamation designating February 22 as “National Angel Family Day”, reaffirming his administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

Addressing families who said they had lost relatives in crimes involving undocumented immigrants, Trump described the event as a solemn occasion and said the proclamation formally recognises their loss and suffering.

“We’re gathered here today for a truly solemn occasion,” Trump said during the ceremony.

He said the proclamation had faced delays in the past due to legal and procedural challenges but was now being formally instituted.

“February 22 is going to be National Angel Family Day,” the President said.

During his remarks, Trump also criticised the previous administration’s immigration policies, alleging that “11,888 murderers were allowed into our country by the Biden administration,” and said border enforcement measures had since been strengthened.

He said one of the early legislative measures signed under his administration, the Laken Riley Act, had resulted in thousands of arrests related to immigration enforcement.

“Among the first bills I signed into law after taking office last year was the Laken Riley Act,” Trump said, adding that it had “resulted in over 21,000 illegal alien arrests.”

Several family members of victims addressed the gathering and shared their personal experiences.

Allison, the mother of Laken Riley, said Trump had honoured his commitment to support affected families.

“You have said from the beginning, literally the day after this happened, that you would not forget about Laken,” she said. “You have fought a fight that most people would not want to have to fight.”

She described her daughter as “responsible, hardworking, kind, and selfless” and thanked him for recognising victims and their families.

Ethan Crary, a police officer who said he had earlier arrested the individual later accused of killing Riley, said enforcement gaps had contributed to the incident.

“I did my job, I put him in custody. The system failed, no detainer, no accountability, no deportation, and an innocent American life was taken,” he said.

Marie Vega, whose son Javier Vega Jr. was killed in Texas, also thanked the administration for recognising affected families.

“Thank you for restoring law and order. Thank you for acknowledging us, the Angel Families,” she said.

Laura Wilkerson, whose son Joshua was killed in 2010, recalled meeting Trump and said he had remained committed to highlighting the issue.

“He said I will never forget the story of your son, and I will never give up fighting for American families,” she said.

Jody Jones, whose brother Rocky was killed in California, also addressed the ceremony and spoke about the importance of supporting victims’ families.

Trump used the occasion to reiterate his opposition to sanctuary city policies and said his administration had taken steps to strengthen border security.

“We restored our border and that’s now totally secure,” he said, adding that the country was “at the safest level it’s been in many years.”

The ceremony concluded with the reading of victims’ names, a candle-lighting observance, and a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

Immigration has remained a central and contentious issue in US politics for years, influencing presidential campaigns, legislative debates, and public policy discussions.

Trump first won the presidency in 2016 on a platform focused on immigration enforcement and border security, and the issue has remained a key part of his political agenda.

