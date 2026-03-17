Trump delays Beijing trip as war continues

Washington, March 17 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that the war involving Iran could end “soon”, even as he delayed a planned visit to China, saying he needed to remain in Washington during the conflict.

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“I don't think so. But it'll be soon, won't be long,” Trump said when asked if the war could be wrapped up this week. “We're going to have a much safer world when it's wrapped up.”

Trump said he had asked China to postpone the visit by about a month. “We're speaking to China. I'd love to, but because of the war, I want to be here. I have to be here, I feel,” he said. “And so we've requested that we delay it a month or so.”

The president was scheduled to travel to China from March 28 to April 1. New dates have not been announced.

He added, “I'm looking forward to being with them. We have a very good relationship, but because of the war -- there's no tricks to it either. It's just -- it's very simple. We've got a war going on. I think it's important that I be here.”

The remarks came during an extended Oval Office interaction after Trump signed a memorandum on domestic fraud, but much of the exchange focused on Iran and the ongoing military campaign.

Trump defended the operation, saying it was necessary despite his preference to avoid conflict. “I had an obligation to do this. I didn't want to make this journey,” he said.

He framed the military action in broader terms, adding: “But we did a job for the world, not a job for us, for the whole world.”

He argued that failing to act would have had far greater consequences. “If I didn't do what I did,” Trump said, “we would have been hit”.

Trump also said the conflict had already reduced Iran’s military capability. “They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft weapons. They have no leadership,” he said.

The president said he had expected a sharper reaction from financial markets but argued that any short-term impact was manageable. “I thought it was going to go down much more, if you want to know the truth,” he said, referring to the stock market.

“I think it's a very small price to pay,” he added.

Trump declined to discuss possible next steps in the military. When asked whether a ground force might be needed to secure remaining nuclear material, he replied: “Why would I tell you a thing like that?”

--IANS

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