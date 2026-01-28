Trump courts diners, touts prices, and edges closer to campaign trail

Washington, Jan 28 (IANS) President Donald Trump, during his Iowa trip, stopped at a restaurant, shook hands, and spoke with diners as he repeated his core campaign themes on falling prices, border enforcement, and crime in a burst of campaign-trail color ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump moved through tables and staff, greeting customers and posing for photos. He said his administration had “secured the border” and claimed illegal crossings had stopped unless people entered legally. “Nobody thought it was possible,” he said.

He focused on everyday costs. Trump told diners that gasoline prices had dropped sharply since he took office. “You had gasoline at $4.50,” he said. “Now it’s at $1.99 in many places.” When diners said fuel was cheaper locally, Trump repeated the figure and said prices were “coming way, way down.”

Trump linked lower prices to what he described as substantial investment. He again claimed “$18 trillion” was being invested in the United States. He said factories and plants were being built across the country, including auto and technology facilities.

He credited tariffs for drawing companies back to the US “If you build here, you don’t have to pay tariffs,” Trump said. He argued that foreign producers were choosing to manufacture in the US rather than pay trade penalties.

Immigration and crime were key topics. Trump said crime had fallen nationwide and described the US as “the safest we’ve ever had.” He pointed to Minnesota and Washington, DC, saying crime dropped after authorities removed “thousands of criminals.”

Asked about leadership changes in Minnesota, Trump compared it to running a business. “You shake up your team,” he said. He praised immigration enforcement chief Tom Homan and said talks with state and local leaders were going “very well.”

Trump also highlighted farm support. He reminded diners that his administration recently delivered “$12 billion” in aid to farmers. “You know where I got it?” he asked. “Tariffs.” He said total farm assistance had reached “$66 billion.”

The stop was informal. Diners applauded, prayed with Trump, and asked for autographs. He signed hats and took photos.

