Trump claims expanding Gaza stabilization force, says regional peace is holding

Washington, Dec 16 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Monday that an international stabilization force is already operating in Gaza and expanding, asserting that peace is holding across the Middle East as more countries join what he described as a growing multinational effort.

“I think that it’s in a form, it’s already running in a very strong form,” Trump told reporters at the White House, saying the arrangement was already in place and gaining momentum.

Trump said additional countries were stepping forward to contribute troops, signaling broad international backing for the effort. “They’ll send any number of troops that I asked them to send,” he said, adding that participating nations were motivated by a shared desire for stability.

The force, Trump said, includes countries beyond the immediate region. “We have more than 59 countries,” he said. “We have many countries that aren’t even in the Middle East, but they’re fairly close to the Middle East. They want to be involved.”

He said the initiative would continue to grow in strength and scope. “I think that it’s in a form, it’s already running in a very strong form. It’s already, but it’ll get stronger and stronger, and more and more countries are coming into it,” Trump said, repeating that the force was already active on the ground.

Trump linked the relative calm to recent US military actions against Iran and sustained diplomatic engagement across the region, arguing that Washington’s approach had reshaped the security environment. He described the stabilization effort as part of a broader strategy aimed at preventing renewed violence in Gaza and limiting the influence of armed groups hostile to US allies.

“They want to see peace,” Trump said of the countries contributing to the force, suggesting the international presence was helping deter further conflict and support stabilization efforts following months of fighting.

The Middle East remains a central focus of US foreign policy, with Gaza at the center of overlapping crises involving Israel, Palestinian factions, Iran, Hezbollah, and instability in Syria. The situation has drawn sustained international attention amid concerns over civilian casualties, humanitarian access, and the risk of wider regional escalation.

Trump’s remarks come as Washington continues to coordinate closely with allies and partners while pressing for security arrangements it says can prevent a resurgence of violence. The administration has emphasized the need for multinational involvement in post-conflict stabilization, particularly where governance and security structures have been weakened by prolonged fighting.

India, which maintains ties with Israel and key Arab states, has closely followed developments in Gaza and the region, calling for restraint, protection of civilians, and unimpeded humanitarian assistance while supporting dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

