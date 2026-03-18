Trump celebrates Irish ties at White House

Washington, March 18 (IANS) President Donald Trump celebrated deep-rooted US-Ireland ties at the White House, hosting Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin for the annual Shamrock ceremony during which the two leaders highlighted shared history, heritage, and partnership.

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“It’s really wonderful being with you,” Trump said in a packed East Room of the White House, calling the gathering “an incredible feat of friendship between Ireland and the wonderful place that we call the United States.”

The Saint Patrick’s Day event brought together senior US officials, lawmakers, and Irish representatives, underlining the enduring cultural and political bonds between the two nations.

Trump emphasised the strength of the Irish-American community. “It’s often said that we have five times as many Irish in our beautiful country than you have on your wonderful island,” he said, adding, “They love you.”

He described Irish-Americans as a driving force in the country’s success. “Nobody has had, I would say as a group, more success than people from Ireland,” he said.

In his remarks, Trump reflected on the historical contributions of Irish immigrants to the United States, noting their role in shaping the nation’s identity and institutions. “From the very beginning, America has thrived and prospered and prevailed with the help of incredible people,” he said.

Trump said Irish-Americans had contributed across sectors, from innovation to public life, and described them as “fighters and thinkers and doers and winners.”

Martin, in his remarks, stressed that the relationship between the two countries runs deep. The ceremony, he said, symbolises “a friendship between our peoples which is older than our republics.”

He pointed to Ireland’s role in the early years of the United States. “Over a quarter of Washington’s continental army were Irish,” Martin said, adding that Irish figures were among those who helped shape the new republic.

Martin highlighted how Irish individuals contributed to key American institutions. He noted that Irish-born figures were involved in designing national symbols and even in shaping the language of the United States itself.

“Even the very term… United States of America was first used in writing by an Irishman,” he said.

He also underlined the scale of Irish influence in the US today, noting that millions of Americans trace their ancestry to Ireland. “Irish people were there when they were authored, and they remain a great source of pride and inspiration to the 35 million Americans of Irish descent,” he said.

The Taoiseach described the bilateral relationship as enduring and foundational. “We are in each other’s DNA,” he said, calling it “deep and enduring” and saying it “will always be special.”

Martin also emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations. “Let Ireland and the United States continue to work together… to build a better world, one that is free, secure and at peace,” he said.

The Shamrock ceremony, a long-standing tradition, symbolises the close diplomatic and cultural ties between the United States and Ireland. It is held annually around Saint Patrick’s Day, with the Irish leader presenting a bowl of shamrock to the US president.

The United States and Ireland share strong political, economic, and cultural links, reinforced by a large Irish-American population and decades of cooperation across trade, investment, and global affairs.

--IANS

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