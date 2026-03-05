Trump, Carney extend Holi greetings to Hindu community

Washington, March 5 (IANS) Political leaders in the United States and Canada extended greetings to Hindu communities celebrating Holi, the festival of colours that marks the arrival of spring and symbolises renewal, unity, and the triumph of good over evil.

US President Donald Trump issued a message from the White House, wishing those celebrating the festival a day filled with hope and harmony.

"Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi -- a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil," the President said in a message released by The White House.

"Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colours, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity."

The message was highlighted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted the President's statement on social media, noting the significance of the festival for communities celebrating across the United States and globally.

Several American state leaders also marked the occasion with greetings to Hindu communities in their states.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the festival symbolises peace and joy as spring arrives.

"With the arrival of Spring, California wishes our Hindu community a Holi filled with peace, love, and happiness," the California Governor wrote in a message.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore also issued greetings, highlighting the festival's themes of renewal and togetherness.

"This Holi, we stand alongside our fellow Marylanders in celebrating the vibrant festival of colours -- a season of renewal, togetherness, and hope," Moore said.

"May the joy and spirit of Holi spread across our state, our nation, and around the world with light, promise, and new beginnings."

In Canada, greetings also came from the federal leadership. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney extended wishes to those celebrating across the country and globally.

"Today, communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Holi, the Festival of Colours. Prime Minister Carney extends his best wishes to all those celebrating," a message from the Canadian Prime Minister's office said.

Carney also shared a personal note reflecting on the festival's broader meaning and his recent visit to India.

"Holi is a celebration of renewal, forgiveness, and the strength of community," he said.

"I had the opportunity to celebrate the Festival of Colours in Mumbai this week. And today, as Hindus in Canada and around the world gather with family and friends, I am wishing you all a happy Holi."

Holi is widely celebrated by Hindu communities across the world with colourful powders, music, gatherings, and festive meals. The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

In the United States, Holi celebrations have grown significantly in recent years as the Indian American community has expanded and universities and civic groups increasingly host large public events around the festival.

