Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington as sewage spill lingers

Washington, Feb 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump approved an emergency declaration for Washington, D.C., as a sewage line collapse and spill continued to tarnish the Potomac River.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced in a press release that federal disaster assistance is available to the District of Columbia to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from the sewage line collapse since January 19, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The President's action authorises FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe," FEMA said, adding that this assistance is for the District of Columbia and the area where the district has responsibilities in the State of Maryland and Commonwealth of Virginia.

Under the president's authorisation, FEMA can mobilise personnel, equipment and other resources to help with response operations. The assistance includes emergency protective measures under the agency’s Public Assistance program, with the federal government covering 75 per cent of eligible costs.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said again on Friday that drinking water is not impacted by the Potomac sewage spill.

On January 19, a section of Potomac Interceptor, a major sewage pipeline operated by DC Water, collapsed, releasing over 200 million gallons of wastewater into the Potomac River. Bowser declared on February 18 the month-long Potomac River sewage spill a local public emergency to request federal support.

