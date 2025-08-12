Trump announces deployment of National Guard in Washington

Washington, Aug 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said at a White House press conference that he is deploying the National Guard to assist in restoring law and order and public safety in Washington.

Trump also stated that he has formally invoked the Home Rule Act to place the Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This is Liberation Day in DC, and we're going to take our capital back," Trump said.

Trump noted that his administration surged 500 federal agents into the district last week, including from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Park Police, the US Marshals Service, the Secret Service, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Since Trump's return to the White House, he has repeatedly criticized violent crime and homelessness in Washington, blaming the local government for poor management and threatening a federal takeover of the district.

In an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, defended the capital's safety, saying "we have spent over the last two years driving down violent crime in this city, driving it down to a 30-year low."

In addressing another matter, Trump stated that gold will be exempt from tariffs, resulting in a significant drop in gold futures prices.

"Gold will not be Tariffed!" said Trump in a brief post on Truth Social.

Gold futures prices, backed by bars shipped from Switzerland and other key trading and refining hubs, moved up notably on Thursday and Friday due to speculation that the US Customs and Border Protection would classify 1-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars under a customs code that subjects them to tariffs.

On Monday, gold futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange lost over 2 per cent.

The United States recently imposed 39 per cent tariffs on goods imported from Switzerland, which holds significant gold reserves and plays a crucial role in the settlement of gold futures on the international market.

