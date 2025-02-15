Trump and Musk Discuss Media Efforts to Drive Wedge Between Them in Exclusive Interview

Washington DC: In an exclusive joint interview set to air on FOX News on February 18, US President Donald Trump has panned attempts by media of trying to create tension between him and the billionaire DOGE chief Elon Musk and said the efforts are not working.

The interview with FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity will also cover other topics such as Trump's first 100 days in office and major ongoing news stories.

In a sneak preview of the interview airing on FOX News on February 18 at 9:00 pm ET, and released by FOX News on Friday, Trump discusses how the media's efforts to separate him from Musk are ineffective.

In a video published by FOX News on its YouTube channel Trump said, “I see it all the time... Actually, Elon called me, you know they are trying to drive us apart. I said absolutely."

He added, "We have breaking news, Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk, President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting at 8:00. And I say it is just so obvious."

He further said, “They are so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They are actually bad at it... I think nobody in history has ever gotten more bad publicity than me. I could do the greatest things. I get 98% bad publicity.”

The New York Post in a report said that 47th president, speaking in television news anchor’s cadence, parodied some of what he’s heard about himself and Musk on the news.

“You know, they said, ‘We have breaking news. Donald Trump has ceded control of the presidency to Elon Musk. President Musk will be attending a cabinet meeting tonight at 8:00,’” Trump joked.

A few days back, Musk, accompanied by his four-year-old son X, was seen in the Oval Office alongside Donald Trump as the US President signed an executive order to continue downsizing the federal workforce.

Musk stood next to the President's Resolute Desk on Tuesday instructing federal agencies to collaborate with the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce staff and limit new hires.

Standing beside the US President, Musk, who leads DOGE, spoke about the department's goals but also acknowledged that "some of the things I say will be incorrect," in response to a question about his previous comments on Gaza, CNN reported.

Musk also took the opportunity to defend his actions during a lengthy Q&A session. As Trump watched, Musk, dressed in a black coat and accompanied by his 4-year-old son, X, addressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest, insisting that his business dealings with the government did not interfere with his work at the head of DOGE.

The White House also shared a video of the three on its X social media account. "President Trump, @ElonMusk, and little X in the Oval Office." (ANI)