True Eid joy will come at moment of our victory, says Ex-B'desh PM Hasina

Dhaka, March 21 (IANS) Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended Eid greetings to the citizens, saying that the true joy of the festival would be realised with Awami League's victory.

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In a statement shared by the Awami League on X, Hasina asserted that despite not being physically present in the country, she remains committed to the "freedom of the people of the country."

"Even while staying away from my homeland, on this blessed day of Eid, I pray that every person in the country remains well. May Eid become a true festival for every hard-working and labouring individual. I have always tried to ensure that the basic needs of my country's people are fulfilled so that they do not succumb to poverty nor fall victim to conspiracies at home and abroad," Hasina said.

She emphasised that it has become clear that a grave conspiracy has affected the "fate of the poor people of Bangladesh".

The former PM alleged that since August 5, 2024, the country has become like a prison, with "free-thinking" writers, journalists, and political activists across national and local levels being jailed.

"I express my sympathy and sorrow to these innocent people and their families. Though I may not be physically present beside you, rest assured that, by the grace of the Almighty, the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will not hesitate to sacrifice her life for your freedom and for the people of this country. True Eid joy will come at the moment of our victory," she added.

Slamming the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Hasina said, "Due to the flawed policies of the previous occupying Nazi-like Yunus government and the impact of wars in the Middle East and other regions, the global economy is facing multiple crises. Bangladesh is also experiencing the effects of this downturn. As a result, it has become difficult for the poor to maintain a normal standard of living."

Highlighting the grim situation in Bangladesh, Hasina called upon "the affluent and well-off members of society to stand beside the underprivileged, so that every person's life may be filled with happiness and the pure joy of Eid".

--IANS

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