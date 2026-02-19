Trade, investment and technology in focus as PM Modi meets Swiss President during AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Thursday discussed strengthening of India-Switzerland collaboration in the economic sphere, including trade, investment and technology especially with the implementation of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) that came into effect in October 2025.

Both leaders engaged in productive discussions on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit 2026 being held in New Delhi.

"They discussed strengthening India-Switzerland collaboration in the economic sphere, including trade, investment and technology especially with the implementation of India-EFTA TEPA, and future-ready partnerships in AI innovation. Our ties will foster technological collaboration, quality investments and create jobs especially for our youth," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X after the meeting.

Switzerland will host the next AI Summit in Geneva in 2027.

"With this summit, Switzerland will actively contribute to advancing the global dialogue on the responsible use of AI, as well as its international governance and regulation," said Parmelin while addressing the gathering during the inauguration ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Thursday.

"AI is shaping our future at an unprecedented pace. It is of vital importance that governments work closely together, exchange knowledge, and ensure that AI benefits everyone," the Swiss President posted on X.

Later in the day, Parmelin also visited the Switzerland pavilion at the Summit which he said demonstrates the country's excellence in innovation and research.

"The development of AI must always guarantee the protection of fundamental rights. Innovation must always go hand in hand with responsibility," he stated.

The theme of India AI Impact Summit 2026 is 'Welfare for all, happiness of all'. It aims to position India as a leader in the field of AI and envisions a future where AI advances humanity, fosters inclusive growth, and safeguards the shared planet.

Seven Working Groups anchor the Summit, aligned to three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress. These groups will work on delivering concrete outcomes demonstrating AI’s impact across sectors. The seven themes are: AI for Economic Growth and Social Good; Democratizing AI Resources; Inclusion for Social Empowerment; Safe and Trusted AI; Human Capital; Science; Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency.

The Summit has brought together more than 500 Global AI Leaders, including CEOs/CXOs, around 100 CEOs and Founders, 150 Academicians and Researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and Philanthropists. It is also engaging over 100 government representatives, including more than 20 Heads of State and Government and around 60 Ministers and Vice Ministers.

