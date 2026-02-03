Trade deal heralds exciting new phase in our partnership: Indian envoy to US

Washington, Feb 3 (IANS) Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Tuesday hailed the trade deal between the two nations and said that the new announcements "herald an exciting new phase in our partnership".

Read More

This came as India and the US reached a trade deal on Monday.

Taking to X, the Indian Ambassador said, "A big WIN for a consequential partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump. India and USA announce a trade deal creating vast new opportunities for the two economies and the people of our two great nations. Today's announcements herald an exciting new phase in our partnership."

Earlier on Monday, the US President said that India and the United States had reached a trade deal, outlining key elements after a phone conversation with PM Modi, whom he described as "one of my greatest friends."

In a detailed post on Truth Social, Trump said the agreement would immediately reduce the US reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, calling it a major shift in bilateral trade ties linked to energy cooperation and broader geopolitical goals.

Trump said the two leaders discussed "many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine." He claimed that PM Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to increase purchases from the United States and, potentially, from Venezuela.

"This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week!" Trump wrote.

According to Trump, the trade deal would take effect immediately. He said India would "move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO."

Trump also said PM Modi is committed to "BUY AMERICAN" at a much higher level. He added that India would purchase "over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of US Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products."

"Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward," Trump wrote. "Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE."

PM Modi also took to X and said, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

He said that when two "large economies" and the "world's largest democracies" work together, "it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation".

Hailing President Trump's "leadership" in advocating for global peace, stability, and prosperity, the Prime Minister said, "India fully supports his efforts for peace".

"I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi added.

--IANS

sd/