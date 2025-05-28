Top Lashkar terrorists and Pak army chief feature together in nuclear celebration

Karachi, May 28 (IANS) Deep State Pakistan's well-deserved reputation as a haven for terrorists around the world was confirmed once again on Wednesday as posters featuring Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders and Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir cropped up throughout the country on the 27th anniversary of 'Youm-e-Takbeer', or 'day of greatness', marking the conduct of five simultaneous underground nuclear tests in Balochistan on May 28, 1998.

From Karachi to Lahore, several posters and digital signboards showed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and top Generals of Pakistan Army sharing space on the same, large screens and billboards at a time when the world continues to call on Islamabad to take credible and irreversible steps against terrorism operating from all territories under its control, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

A group calling itself The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, had claimed responsibility for the attack which resulted in death of 26 innocent civilians.

However, Pakistan, which has a long track record of perpetrating cross-border terror in India, continues to deny the deep-rooted nexus between its military and global terror outfits by making hysterical statements to obfuscate the core issue.

Pakistan's ugly truth of aiding terrorism and washing its hands off any and all involvement with terrorism is laid bare every day, not just on 'Youm-e-Takbeer'.

"Only in Pakistan can a nuclear celebration feature terrorists and generals on the same billboard. Lashkar-e-Taiba and Pak Army, shoulder to shoulder - and the world still pretends they're separate? Youm-e-Takbeer is a parade of state-sponsored terror," wrote a user on X.

As Pakistani politicians engaged in chest thumping on Wednesday, terming 'Youm-e-Takbeer' the moment Pakistan "chose sovereignty over submission", the celebrations were being ridiculed on social media, especially after India had pounded Pakistani Air Force bases and terror infrastructure earlier this month, during the decisive Operation Sindoor.

"Digital signboards in Lahore display Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Pakistan Army together. On April 28, Lashkar-e-Taiba and PMLN is celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer (Victory Day) across Pakistan, despite the loss of several terrorist camps and PAF airbases," wrote Faraz Pervaiz, a Pakistani Christian accused of blasphemy by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

While Pakistan continues to glorify terrorists and terrorism making it clear that it will not mend its ways, India has been exposing the terror entities operating from the Pakistani soil at various global forums, showing the world where the epicentre of global terrorism lies.

"We just recently saw senior government, police, and military officials pay respects at the funeral of noted terrorists targeted by Operation Sindoor. Pakistan military's top brass, including Lieutenant General Fayyaz Hussain Shah and Major General Rao Imran, and Punjab Police Inspector General Usman Anwar were among those who attended the funerals of terrorists killed in the Operation Sindoor strikes, including Hafiz Abdur Rauf, a senior leader of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who is designated a terrorist by the US government," India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P. Harish, told the UN Security Council last week.

India has also provided several inputs about the TRF to the Monitoring Team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Earlier too, in December 2023, India had informed the monitoring team about LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad operating through small terror groups such as the TRF.

--IANS

/as