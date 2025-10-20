Time to spread happiness, positivity: New Zealand PM Luxon extends Diwali wishes

Wellington, Oct 20 (IANS) New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Monday extended heartfelt wishes on Diwali, as communities across the country came together to celebrate the occasion.

He noted the festival as a time to reflect, reconnect and spread happiness and positivity in people's lives.

Sharing a video message on social media platform X, the New Zealand PM said, "I want to take a moment to acknowledge what this time represents. Of course, it is about the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and good over evil. It's also a time to reflect, to reconnect and to spread happiness and positivity in our lives. And the world needs a lot of that. So I'm wishing you and all of your loved ones a wonderful Diwali and a prosperous year ahead. Happy Diwali."

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of Dharma over Adharma, light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

It is being celebrated on Monday with great enthusiasm across the world, reflecting India's vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

Last week, highlighting the vibrant cultural ties and growing partnership between India and New Zealand, the Bank of New Zealand hosted a Diwali Celebration in Wellington.

New Zealand's opposition leader, Chris Hipkins, MP Melissa Lee, MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Neeta Bhushan, and other esteemed guests gathered to mark the auspicious occasion.

Earlier, on October 15, the Indian High Commissioner attended the Diwali celebrations in Queenstown, organised by Bhartiya Samaj in Queenstown (BSQT).

"The vibrant evening showcased India's rich culture through captivating performances and community spirit that lit up the city and brought alive the spirit of the Festival of Lights," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

Additionally, the iconic Beehive (Parliament of New Zealand) recently organised a Diwali celebration, with Prime Minister Luxon joining in the festivities.

"Beautiful Diwali celebrations organised at the iconic Beehive (Parliament of New Zealand). Thank you, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, for your presence. Wonderful to see Ministers, MPs & community leaders join on this auspicious occasion. Our strong cultural bonds are the bedrock of the India-New Zealand partnership," the Indian High Commission in New Zealand posted on X.

--IANS

scor/sd/