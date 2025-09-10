Time to Expose leading role played by Pakistani men in UK's grooming gang scandals

London, Sep 10 (IANS) The United Kingdom has in recent months witnessed mass anti-immigrant protests fueled by decades of simmering resentment, rooted in the State’s abject failure to address key issues, including the grooming gang scandals where men of predominantly Pakistani heritage orchestrated systemic abuse of vulnerable British girls, some barely 10-year-old, a report cited on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Australia Today, the infamous incidents that occurred in the towns of Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford ignited a turbulent outpouring of anger, although protests have often been marred by xenophobic rhetoric.

It stated that British official Baroness Louise Casey’s 2025 audit substantiated long-standing concerns in towns across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and South Yorkshire, with more than 4,200 grooming gangs cases recorded in recent years, where Pakistani-heritage men were disproportionately represented among the suspects.

“Yet, the language deployed while referring to those involved — ‘Asian grooming gangs’ or ‘South Asian men’ — was carefully chosen, blurring specificity and casting a shadow over Indian, Bangladeshi, and other Asian communities, who often find themselves unfairly tarred with the same brush, despite not being involved in these atrocities,” the report stressed.

“Recognising and maintaining this crucial distinction isn’t political correctness, it’s accuracy. There have been instances of friction between the Muslim communities from India and Pakistan as well – a very good example is a recent video from the eve of India’s Independence Day in East London, where a Muslim girl of Indian origin, dressed in a hijab and carrying the Indian flag, was harassed and jostled by a group of Pakistani men,” it added.

The report said labels like “Asian grooming gangs” and “South Asian men” also unfairly cast the larger Indian community in the United Kingdom, which contributes significantly to the country. A new report by a British think tank, Policy Exchange, highlighted that Indian-origin people consistently outperformed all ethnic minority groups on socio-economic and developmental parameters, often matching or exceeding the performance of the resident white population.

“The point is to insist on accuracy over euphemism – when authorities are precise about who offends (and where), victims are better protected, offenders face accountability without collective blame, and the public debate stops punishing communities who are largely law-abiding, productive and clearly not the ones agitating for parallel legal orders,” the report emphasised.

“Moreover, immigration debates across continents might seem to be similar on the surface, but their roots differ profoundly. What unites them is the danger of lazy generalisations — because when blame is blurred, justice is denied, and the innocent are made to pay for the sins they did not commit,” it noted.

