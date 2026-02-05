Three structures destroyed by South Australian bushfire

Canberra, Feb 5 (IANS) Three structures have been destroyed by a bushfire that has burnt more than 3,000 hectares of land in South Australia (SA).

The SA Country Fire Service (CFS) said that the fire near the small town of Deep Creek, 85 km southwest of Adelaide in the state's Fleurieu Peninsula region, had burnt through 3,646 hectares and had a 49 km perimeter as of Thursday morning, reports Xinhua news agency

Authorities on Wednesday night confirmed that the fire, which has been burning since Sunday, has destroyed at least three structures.

The CFS said that firefighters had some success creating a perimeter around the northwest side of the fire on Wednesday, but that the fire is expected to remain erratic due to coastal winds and terrain that is hard to access in the Deep Creek National Park.

It said that people who wish to leave the area will be allowed to do so via closed roads, but will not be allowed to return until the fire is under control.

Firefighters from the neighbouring state of Victoria were expected to arrive in the area on Thursday to aid local crews who have been working since Sunday to protect nearby towns.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors on the southwest coast of Western Australia (WA) were on Wednesday evening ordered to evacuate due to the threat posed by a nearby bushfire.

A bushfire emergency warning issued by the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said that the fire is threatening lives and homes in the community of Forest Grove, about 250 km southwest of Perth.

The DFES said that the fire was contained but not controlled, and was moving in a northwesterly direction.

It said that people in part of Forest Grove should leave immediately if the way is clear, and that people who cannot leave should prepare to shelter in their homes.

"You are in danger and need to act immediately to survive," the warning said.

Firefighters are actively fighting the fire, and aerial support has been sent to assist ground crews, according to the warning.

Forest Grove had a population of 253 people at the time of the 2021 national census, while the town of Margaret River, around 15 km north, has a population of over 7,000.

