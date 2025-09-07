Three people killed, Cabinet of Ministers building damaged in Russian strike: Zelensky

Kyiv, Sep 7 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that three people, including a child, were killed and dozens of others were injured while several buildings were damaged, including those of the Cabinet of Ministers, following Russian strikes overnight.

Zelensky accused Russia of launching more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including 4 ballistic, overnight into Sunday. He stated that more than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhia. He called such killings a "deliberate crime and a prolongation of war".

In a post on X, Zelensky stated, "Since last night, work has been ongoing to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes – more than 800 drones, 13 missiles, including 4 ballistic. According to preliminary information, several drones crossed the border of Ukraine and Belarus. In Kyiv, ordinary residential buildings have been destroyed. In one of them, the floors between the 4th and 8th stories have collapsed. As of now, two people have been reported killed, including one child."

"My condolences to all their loved ones. In total, dozens were injured in the capital alone. The Cabinet of Ministers building was damaged – a fire broke out on the upper floors. More than 20 houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Zaporizhzhia. Warehouses were destroyed in Kryvyi Rih, one person was killed in Safonivka, Sumy region, and another one in the Chernihiv region. A residential high-rise was hit in Odesa. Many regions have been affected over the past day. Our emergency services are working everywhere they are needed," he added.

He called for the implementation of everything that was agreed in Paris and stressed that Ukraine counts on the implementation of all the agreements to strengthen its air defence.

"Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have already begun long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. It has been repeatedly said in Washington that sanctions will follow a refusal to talk. We must implement everything that was agreed in Paris. We also count on the implementation of all the agreements to strengthen our air defense. Every additional system saves civilians from these vile strikes. The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop the killings – all that is needed is political will. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelensky posted on X.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that 26 nations, mostly European, have committed to deploy troops as part of a future Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire, though not directly on the front line.

Speaking alongside Zelensky at a press conference after the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Thursday, Macron stressed the nations would contribute to a "reassurance force" that could deploy soldiers in Ukraine or provide support on land, at sea, or in the air, Xinhua News Agency reported. The statement came after a virtual meeting of the coalition on Thursday, co-chaired by Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Macron stated that the participants, after the summit, held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and the United States is expected to finalise its contributions to the security guarantees in the coming days. After the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing", Macron said US support would be finalised in the coming days.

Zelensky called the announcement a "concrete" step forward and emphasised that a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whether bilateral or trilateral, is "necessary" for advancing peace efforts.

--IANS

akl/vd