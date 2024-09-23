Three migrants dead, 25 others feared missing after boat sinks off Samos: Report

Athens: Three migrants were dead and at least 25 other people were believed to be missing after their boat sank on Monday off the Greek island of Samos, state television reported.

The Greek coastguard said it had rescued five migrants so far, while a search and rescue operation by four coastguard vessels and a helicopter was continuing off the rocky shores of Agios Isidoros, in the northwestern part of the island.

Greece was a favoured gateway to the European Union for migrants and refugees from the Middle East, Africa and Asia in 2015-2016, when nearly 1 million people landed on its islands, mostly via inflatable dinghies.

The flow of people had dropped off before resurging last year.

—Reuters