Three Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut, Feb 21 (IANS) Three commanders from the Lebanese Hezbollah group and eight others were killed, with 35 more were injured, in a series of Israeli airstrikes on eastern Lebanon on Friday, according to official and Lebanese security sources.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported a preliminary toll, stating that over 10 individuals had died and more than 30 were wounded in the airstrike on a building in Riyaq, eastern Lebanon.

A source from the Lebanese Civil Defence told Xinhua news agency that the death toll had climbed to 11, with 35 injured, adding that search efforts for missing persons were currently underway.

Well-informed security sources revealed to Xinhua that among the deceased were three Hezbollah commanders: Hussein Mohammad Yaghi, Ali Zeid al-Moussawi and Mohammad Ibrahim al-Moussawi.

In a statement, Hezbollah mourned commander Hussein Mohammad Yaghi, stating that he had become "a martyr in defence of Lebanon and its people."

Lebanese security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes carried out six airstrikes on areas in eastern Lebanon, including Hezbollah sites.

Since November 27, 2024, a ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect.

Earlier on February 16, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem warned that Israel would face a "painful" response if tensions escalate, accusing the United States of directly supporting Israeli military operations and regional expansion.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony, Qassem said in a speech aired on al-Manar TV channel that Israel is pursuing "maximum pressure" aimed at extracting political concessions while avoiding the broader costs of war. He added that although Israel may achieve tactical military superiority in certain confrontations, it would not be able to impose lasting control or stability.

Qassem described Israel as an "expansionist entity" seeking broader territorial control across Palestine and the region. He warned against the gradual and formal annexation of the occupied West Bank. He pointed to developments in Gaza, claiming that significant portions of the territory are under direct Israeli control.

He also described the United States as a "full partner" in Israeli actions, alleging that Washington manages operations and provides political and diplomatic cover for military campaigns and territorial expansion.

Hezbollah and Israel engaged in cross-border fighting following the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.

