'Threat to world peace': Muslim Personal Law Board on US-Israel strikes on Iran

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Umrain Mahfooz Rahmani, strongly condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel airstrikes, calling the action “completely unacceptable” and a serious threat to world peace.

Speaking to IANS, Rahmani said, “The way the United States and Israel have demonstrated aggression, and the continuous attacks by Israel on Gaza and Palestine, with growing confidence, pose a serious question for world peace. Such actions deserve open condemnation. The world wants peace, not war. True peace and tranquillity come when people respect limits. The arbitrary actions of the US and Israel, and their attack on Iran, are completely unacceptable.”

He added, “Iran did not bow down, and a prominent leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) was martyred. This is a tragic loss for Islam. He sacrificed himself with pride and sent a message never to bow before the oppressor. His sacrifice has shocked not only the Shia community but the entire world wherever his followers reside, and people have condemned this act by Israel and the US.”

Rahmani further noted, “The conflict between right and wrong has always continued. Now, how can we protect our people and safeguard our countries? There is no doubt that people will try to cause harm whenever they get the chance.”

The remarks came after Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed in US-Israel airstrikes.

Four of his relatives, including his daughter, grandchild, and son-in-law, were also reported killed, according to Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Khamenei had been killed in joint US-Israeli strikes, calling it the “single greatest chance” for Iranians to reclaim control of their country. Trump described Khamenei as “one of the most evil people in history” and called the strikes “justice for the people of Iran and for all great Americans, and those from many countries worldwide who have suffered at his hands.”

Trump added that Khamenei “was unable to avoid our intelligence and highly sophisticated tracking systems, and, working closely with Israel, there was nothing he or the other leaders killed alongside him could do.”

