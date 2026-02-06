Thailand Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana arrives in Rajasthan on four-day visit

Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand arrived in Jaipur on Friday, as part of her four-day visit to Rajasthan till February 10.

Read More

During her stay, the Thai Royal will visit several historical, cultural and heritage landmarks in Jaipur and Jodhpur.

The Thai princess arrived at the Jaipur International Airport on a special flight, where elaborate security arrangements were made by the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

As per diplomatic protocol, photography and videography by the general public were restricted.

From the airport, she proceeded directly in a convoy to Rambagh Palace, where she will be staying during her Jaipur visit.

During her stay in Jaipur, Princess Sirivannavari will be introduced to Rajasthan's famed "Atithi Devo Bhava" tradition.

Her itinerary includes visits to Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Tripolia Bazaar, where the Thai princess will get a close look at the state's rich art, handicrafts, cultural heritage and traditional lifestyle.

A convoy of luxury vehicles was seen moving through Jaipur's streets as part of the official protocol arrangements.

Following her Jaipur tour, the Thai Princess will travel to Jodhpur, where she is scheduled to visit the Mehrangarh Fort, Umaid Bhawan Palace and Jaswant Thada.

She will be briefed on Rajasthan's architectural legacy and historical significance during her visits.

Officials say the tour will further strengthen cultural and bilateral ties between India and Thailand.

The state administration remains on high alert in view of the Royal princess' visit.

On Wednesday, State Chief Secretary V. Srinivas conducted a high-level review meeting to oversee preparations.

Coordination meetings were also held with officials from the Royal Thai Embassy to ensure smooth execution of the itinerary.

Special arrangements have been made for security, traffic management and protocol in both Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya is internationally known as a renowned fashion designer and runs her own luxury fashion brand, which enjoys popularity across several countries.

Beyond fashion, she serves as a Major in the Royal Thai Army and is an accomplished equestrian.

She also has a keen interest in sports, arts and culture.

--IANS

arc/khz