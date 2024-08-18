Thailand's king formally endorses Paetongtarn Shinawatra as next prime minister

Bangkok: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn formally endorsed Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the country's next prime minister on Sunday, CNN reported.



Her appointment follows a series of twists and turns in Thai politics over the past week, during which the Constitutional Court ousted Srettha Thavisin, her predecessor from the same Pheu Thai party.



With the king's approval now official, Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to move forward with assembling a Cabinet, a process expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

Recently, the Thai Parliament voted to make Paetongtarn Shinawatra the next as well as the youngest-ever prime minister of Thailand, Al Jazeera reported.

Paetongtarn succeeds Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from his post by a constitutional court ruling on August 14



Known by her nickname Ung Ing, Paetongtarn is the youngest child of billionaire tycoon Thaksin Shinawatra and is the third member of the family after her father and aunt to hold the nation's top job.



The parliament confirmed the nomination of Paetongtarn, 37, by the ruling coalition of her Pheu Thai party.

