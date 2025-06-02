Terror attack in Colorado, suspect in custody

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) A suspect was taken into custody after multiple people were injured in an terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, authorities said.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said at a news conference that Boulder dispatch received several calls reporting an incident at the county courthouse in downtown Boulder at approximately 1:26 p.m. local time (1926 GMT), Xinhua news agency reported.

Police officers found several victims suffering from burns and other injuries upon arriving at the scene.

An organiser with Run For Their Lives -- a group that holds weekly walks to raise awareness about Israeli hostages held in Gaza -- told local television station KUSA that five people were burned in the attack.

When they arrived at the historic courthouse near 13th and Pearl Streets, a man was waiting with bottles, the organizer was quoted as saying in the report.

The suspect threw the bottles, burning five people, including a woman who was severely injured and had to roll on the ground to extinguish the flames, according to the report.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said, "We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado."

"Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available," he added.

Redfearn condemned the incident as "unacceptable," but noted it was still too early for police to speculate on a motive.

"I am closely monitoring the situation in Boulder, and my thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said in a post on X, adding, "Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable."

Sharing concern after the attack, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading one of the all-party delegation globally highlighting India's stance against terrorism, posted on X:

"Members of the Indian MPs’ delegation learned with concern about the terror attack in Boulder, Colorado today. We are relieved there was no loss of life. We all share Secy of State @SecRubio’s view that “terror has no place” in our countries."

