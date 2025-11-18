Telangana delegation in Madina to assist families of accident victims

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (IANS) The Telangana government’s delegation led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin reached the holy city of Madina on Tuesday to assist the families of 45 Umrah pilgrims who died in a bus accident near Madina late on Sunday night.

The delegation which also includes Minorities Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah and AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain is coordinating with Saudi authorities and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.

Azharuddin posted on ‘X’ that the delegation met Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan.

“We are ensuring all formalities are completed with dignity as per the wishes of the families and are extending every possible support during this difficult time,” the minister said.

At least 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad were killed when the bus carrying them collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madina late on Sunday night. A pilgrim who survived the accident is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The last rites of the deceased may be performed in Saudi Arabia, as per religious customs, the Telangana government said.

As per the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet, the government will arrange for two family members of each bereaved family to travel to Saudi Arabia to participate in the last rites.

The Indian Consulate General in Jeddah has set up a camp office in Indian Haj Pilgrims Office, Madina, for extending assistance to the families of the Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in the bus accident near Madina.

The three-member delegation was sent as per the decision taken by the Telangana Cabinet on Monday. The Cabinet decided to pay ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the families of all the deceased.

The government said it took swift, multi-level action on the tragic bus accident which occurred when the bus collided with a diesel tanker about 30 km from Madina and they both erupted into flames.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy immediately directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian Embassy, Riyadh and Saudi authorities to verify details of the tragedy.

--IANS

ms/rad