Tejashwi Yadav questions India's foreign policy, urges Centre to take strong stand on energy security

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday, criticised the Union government's foreign policy stance, saying that a country like India should not require permission from any other nation to decide its energy needs or trade policies.

In a post on X, he said, "America has said that India is 'allowed' to buy oil from Russia for 30 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi represents 1.5 billion self-respecting Indians and should clearly state that India's decisions are not influenced by external pressure."

Tejashwi Yadav noted that as a sovereign nation, India should not be dependent on the conditions or approval of any other country when it comes to crucial decisions such as energy procurement.

Referring to the changing global political landscape, the RJD leader emphasised that India must prioritise energy security and national interest.

According to Tejashwi Yadav, decisions related to key issues like oil purchases should be taken independently and with a long-term vision.

He said that India's policies should be determined by the interests of its people rather than any external agenda.

Addressing Prime Minister Modi directly, Tejashwi Yadav added that as the leader of a major global power, PM Narendra Modi should strongly express India's self-respect and sovereignty on the international stage.

He said that the issue goes beyond political differences and is a matter of national pride and sovereignty, where no compromise should be made.

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks have triggered debate in political circles.

Opposition leaders view the matter as a question of maintaining India's independent foreign policy, while responses from the Union government are expected.

India's decision to purchase oil from Russia during the ongoing war between Israel and the US with Iran has remained a major topic of international discussion since the conflict in Middle East began.

Amid escalating conflict with the US and Israel, Iran has reportedly controlled the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for nearly 20 per cent of the global daily oil transportation route.

Iran is reportedly threatening to disrupt this 21-mile-wide, oil-rich waterway.

--IANS

ajk/khz