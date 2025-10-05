Teachers catalysts of Cambodia's AI transformation: PM Hun Manet

Phnom Penh, Oct 5 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Sunday that teachers are the catalysts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation in the Southeast Asian country.

In a text posted on his official social media platforms to mark World Teachers' Day, Hun Manet said Cambodia observed the event under the national theme of "Teacher is the catalyst of AI transformation."

"This theme underscores the central role of educators in preparing students to navigate and benefit from a future shaped by AI," he said.

"It resonates with Cambodia's national vision articulated in its Pentagonal Strategy -- Phase I, where human development and digital transformation are identified as two of the core pillars to sustainable growth of the country," he added.

Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron said the integration of AI in education will augment teachers' capability to transform education, Xinhua news agency reported.

"By equipping them with the skills to harness digital technology and AI responsibly, they are empowered to unlock new learning opportunities and nurture the next generation of innovators and leaders in a rapidly evolving world," he said in a press release on World Teachers' Day.

"Teachers can use AI to prepare lesson plans and provide personalised learning to students," Naron added.

Esther McFarlane, chief of education at UNESCO to Phnom Penh, said teachers are not only adapting to new technologies, but also shaping how these tools are applied to inspire and empower learners to think independently and creatively about the questions, challenges and opportunities they will face in society.

"With AI reshaping education, we must ensure new technologies support and empower teachers, not replace them," she said.

"By investing in mentoring, research and professional development for teachers, we ensure teachers are at the centre of this evolving landscape," she added.

In the celebration of the event, a two-day exhibition on "Utilising AI Technology in Education" was held at the National Institute of Education in Phnom Penh, showcasing about 50 works related to AI, which had been innovated by 14 institutions, according to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport.

