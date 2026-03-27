Targetting of Iranian school crime against humanity: Iran's FM at UNHRC session

Tehran, March 27 (IANS) The brutal attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh Girl's School in Iran's Minab cannot be justified, covered up, and must not be met with silence and indifference, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi told the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during an urgent debate held on Friday afternoon.

Read More

In his speech at the emergency session, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated that his country is in the midst of an "illegal war" right now which has been imposed on it by "two bullying" nuclear-armed regimes, the United States and Israel.

"This war of aggression is clearly unjustified and extremely brutal. They launched this aggression on February 28 while Iran and the United States were engaged in a diplomatic process to resolve alleged US concerns about Iran's nuclear programme. For the second time in nine months, they have betrayed diplomacy by disrupting and destroying the negotiating table," said Araghchi.

Among the most horrific manifestations of this aggression, he said, was the "calculated and staged attack" on the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in the city of Minab in southern Iran, where more than 175 students and teachers were "massacred in a completely deliberate and brutal manner".

"This brutal attack is merely the visible tip of a much larger iceberg; one that hides beneath its surface far worse atrocities, including the normalisation of the most egregious violations of human rights and humanitarian law, and the audacity to commit heinous crimes in a climate of complete impunity. At a time when the American and Israeli aggressors, as they claim, have the most advanced technologies and the most precise military and data systems, no one can believe that the attack on this school was anything other than a deliberate and premeditated act," he stated.

Addressing the session virtually, Araghchi mentioned that the targetting of the Iranian school is a "war crime" and a "crime against humanity" that requires unequivocal and unconditional condemnation by all.

"This tragedy cannot be justified, cannot be covered up, and must not be met with silence and indifference. The attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab was neither a mere accident nor a miscalculation. The contradictory statements made by the United States to justify this crime cannot absolve them of their responsibility. Condemning such a brutal attack on an inherently civilian place, where the most innocent people are present and seeking knowledge, is not simply a legal obligation within the framework of human rights systems; it is a moral and human imperative. Our conscience will judge us far more profoundly than any court of law," the Iranian Foreign Minister added.

He went on to add that the elementary school has not been the "only victim of the heinous crimes committed by the US and Israel" during the past 27 days of the war.

"Human rights and international humanitarian law have been widely and systematically violated by the aggressors in an unprecedented and extremely brutal manner. They have targetted civilians and civilian infrastructure with complete disregard for the laws of war and the fundamental principles of humanity and civility. More than 600 schools across Iran have been destroyed or damaged, resulting in the deaths or injuries of more than a 1000 students and teachers. The aggressors, who arrogantly shout 'there is no mercy or respite' and threaten Iran with attacks on vital infrastructure, have targetted hospitals, ambulances, medical workers, Red Crescent aid workers, refineries, water sources, and residential areas."

He urged the United Nations to unequivocally condemn the "aggressors" highlighting that Iran has never sought war.

"Iranians are a peaceful and noble nation, heirs to one of the richest civilizations in the world. However, they have shown complete and unwavering determination to defend themselves against ruthless aggressors who know no bounds in committing all kinds of crimes; a defense that will continue for as long as necessary," Araghchi concluded.

The urgent debate has been convened following an official request submitted by Iran, China and Cuba. According to the UNHRC, the Minab school strike of February 28 will be discussed in the context of the "protection of children and educational institutions in international armed conflicts", as outlined in the request. The programme of work for the ongoing 61st regular session of the Human Rights Council has been adjusted to include this urgent debate.

--IANS

/as