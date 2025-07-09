Taj Mahal Hotel in Rio becomes cultural hub after in-house chef prepared meal for PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro, July 9 (IANS) The Taj Mahal Hotel, Rio de Janeiro’s only Indian hotel, known for serving authentic Indian and Jain cuisine, witnessed a moment of pride when its in-house chef personally prepared and served a meal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Brazil.

Located in the heart of Rio, the Taj Mahal Hotel is a go-to spot for visitors of Indian origin and tourists looking for familiar tastes in a foreign land. With limited options for Indian food in the city, this hotel serves as a culinary and cultural anchor for the Indian community.

Indian nationals who visited the hotel during the summit shared their thoughts on the growing stature of India under PM Modi's leadership. One of the guests said, “I came here for the summit, and right now we are having lunch at the Taj Hotel. PM Modi's leadership is well-known across the world. Ten years ago, the situation was very different. Now, India is progressing rapidly and stands out on the global stage.”

He also mentioned India’s recent global success: “Operation Sindoor has received praise from around the world. PM Modi’s clear and strong stance against terrorism is also highly respected.”

Another guest dining with a group added, “We always come here to eat whenever we visit Brazil. The food is authentic Indian, and that’s rare here. India is growing toward positive development under PM Modi’s leadership, which is truly appreciable and a proud moment for all of us.”

A woman from the Indian diaspora particularly praised the hotel’s attention to dietary preferences. “This hotel has very nice food, including proper Jain food. My mother was fasting yesterday, but we still came here because we trust the cleanliness and the authentic food here,” she said.

Earlier PM Modi was given a warm welcome by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia as he began a State Visit to the country following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Prime Minister Modi earlier visited Brazil on three occasions, the first in July 2014, followed by another visit in 2019 to attend the BRICS summit, and in November last year to attend the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

