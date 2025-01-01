Taiwan's President Accuses China of Hindering Cross-Strait Dialogue, Calls for Peaceful Exchanges

Taipei: Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te reiterated that his government is open to peaceful and respectful exchanges with China but emphasised that Beijing's actions are blocking progress, Voice of America reported.

In his first New Year address since taking office in May 2024, Lai said Taiwan seeks healthy and orderly exchanges with China, but only under the principle of mutual respect. He criticized China for trying to undermine Taiwan's democracy, calling these efforts "counterproductive" and harmful to trust-building between the two sides.

According to the Voice of America report, Lai pointed out that China is actively restricting civil society exchanges by preventing Chinese tourists and students from visiting Taiwan. He argued that these actions, rather than Taiwan's policies, are the real obstacle to dialogue and understanding between the two sides.

Lai further stressed that peace across the Taiwan Strait is crucial for security in the Indo-Pacific region and worldwide. He added that Taiwan must continue to strengthen its defence and be prepared for potential threats, even during peaceful times, VOA News reported.

Lai's comments come amid increased military pressure from China, which has conducted several military exercises near Taiwan since Lai took office. China considers Taiwan as part of its territory and has pledged to reunite with the island, by force if necessary. In a New Year speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's determination to reunify with Taiwan, calling it an irreversible "trend of the times," VOA News reported.

Experts suggest that Lai is working to frame Taiwan's situation as part of a broader global struggle between democracy and authoritarianism. By linking China with other authoritarian regimes, Lai aims to strengthen Taiwan's international support and promote its de facto independence. However, analysts believe this stance is unlikely to reduce Beijing's pressure on Taiwan soon.

According to VOA News report, Zhiqun Zhu, an expert on Chinese foreign policy at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania stated, "Lai highlighted the importance of strengthening Taiwan's ability to deter Beijing's invasion, combating information and cognitive warfare, raising Taiwan's defence budget, and boosting its military power." (ANI)