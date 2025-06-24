Taiwan spots 12 Chinese aircrafts, 7 naval vessels near its territory

Taipei: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Tuesday reported the detection of 12 sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory.

According to the MND, the activity was observed up until 6 a.m. (local time), with 10 of the 12 PLA aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entering Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and southeastern air defence identification zones (ADIZ).

"12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 10 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the defence ministry said in a statement.

This latest incursion follows similar activity the previous day when Taiwan's defence ministry recorded five Chinese military aircraft and nine PLAN vessels near its territory by 6 a.m. on Monday.

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC 8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND noted in a post on X.

The increase in Chinese military manoeuvres around Taiwan underscores Beijing's intensifying pressure campaign.

Taiwan, governed independently since 1949, continues to face threats from China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory under the "One China" principle and has not ruled out the use of force to achieve reunification.

Taiwanese defence forces have remained on high alert, tracking the incursions and responding to them as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the island's sovereignty and maintain regional stability.

--IANS