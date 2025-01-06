Taiwan Proposes Ban on Ownership of 955 Animal Species, Including Raccoons and Snapping Turtles

Taipei: Taiwan's Ministry of Agriculture announced plans to ban the ownership and importation of 955 animal species, including raccoons and alligator snapping turtles, as part of its effort to address public safety and animal welfare concerns, Taipei Times reported.

The proposed additions aim to expand the ministry's list of animals banned from being owned, imported, or exported.

The Department of Animal Welfare discussed the amendments during a meeting on Friday, emphasising three main criteria for the new additions. The first criterion prioritises species not included in the Schedule of Protected Species under Article 4 of the Act on Wildlife Conservation.

Second, animals regulated in other countries but without formal import records to Taiwan were pre-emptively listed. Third, species considered dangerous due to venom, potential to cause serious injuries, or other public safety risks were included.

Species identified for prohibition include the spectacled caiman, members of the Dasypodidae family, the Castor genus, and all Canidae family members except domestic dogs. Ownership bans extend to eight animal categories, such as Burmese pythons, raccoons, and all Chelydridae species.

The Taiwan Amphibian and Reptile Association criticised the ministry's approach, pointing out in a Facebook post on Saturday that the Industrial Technology Research Institute, rather than a wildlife-focused agency, was tasked with evaluating the banned species list, reported Taipei Times.

"An agricultural policy formulated by an agricultural agency was entrusted to an industrial research institute for evaluation... This approach is unacceptable," it said.

The association also raised concerns about enforcement, noting that local governments lack sufficient staff to monitor the listed species and accommodate confiscated animals.

National Taiwan Normal University professor Lin Si-min acknowledged the risks posed by the listed species but highlighted the need for risk management and owner education.

"Keeping cats or dogs as pets also involves risks. The point is to manage the risks and educate the owners," he said. Lin warned that an overly broad prohibition could drive pet ownership underground, leaving issues unaddressed.

Department of Animal Welfare Director Chiang Wen-chuan clarified that the implementation date and list are still under discussion. He assured that not all 955 species would be banned immediately and emphasised the importance of reaching consensus through meetings and dialogue, Taipei Times reported.

"The final decision on pet ownership bans would be based on the greatest possible common ground," he said.

The Ministry's proposed policy reflects growing attention to public safety and animal welfare, with officials and stakeholders debating the most effective and balanced approach to implementation. (ANI)