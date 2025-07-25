Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei, July 25 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 26 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and one official ship were detected operating around Taiwan early Friday.

According to the ministry, 24 out of 26 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese activity, Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, naval vessels and coastal-based system.

In a statement shared on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

This latest incursion follows similar activity the previous day when Taiwan's Defence Ministry recorded 48 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels and one official ship near its territory by 6 am (local time) on Thursday. Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and responded to Chinese military action.

"48 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 36 out of 48 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated on Thursday on X.

China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting on its reunification with Beijing. However, Taiwan, officially the Republic of China (ROC), governs independently since 1949.

Taiwanese armed forces have remained on high alert, tracking the incursions and responding to them as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the island's sovereignty and maintaining regional stability.

--IANS

