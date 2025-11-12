Syria cuts fuel prices by 30% to 'ease public strain'

Damascus, Nov 12 (IANS) Syria's energy authorities announced Tuesday a 30-per cent cut in domestic fuel prices to ease financial pressure on citizens ahead of winter, as part of broader energy sector reforms.

The price cut followed increased domestic oil production and declining global crude prices, Ahmad Suleiman, director of communication at the energy authorities, told state TV channel Al-Ikhbariya.

Under the new pricing, diesel drops to 0.75 US dollars per litre, gasoline to 0.85 dollars per litre, and household gas cylinder to 10.5 dollars per unit, the authorities said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The move appears aimed at soothing public concern after recent electricity price hikes.

Earlier this month, the energy authorities introduced a four-tier pricing system that raised power rates by up to sixtyfold for some households.

The electricity reform seeks to reduce state losses and improve supply reliability amid high gas consumption for power generation, which requires nearly 10 million cubic meters of gas every day.

Syria is also carrying out several development projects across the nation.

Earlier this month, energy authorities announced that the war-torn country will build four new gas power plants with a total capacity of 4,000 megawatts, along with several solar energy projects, under a final agreement reached with a consortium of international companies, state news agency SANA reported.

The deal represents one of Syria's largest strategic energy projects since 2011, and forms part of the country's broader plan to rehabilitate the national electricity grid, enhance operational efficiency, and secure a sustainable and stable power supply, according to the report.

Syrian energy affairs chief Mohammad al-Bashir described the project as "a major milestone" in the rehabilitation of Syria's energy infrastructure, and "an important step" toward Syria's long-term goal of achieving energy self-sufficiency.

According to SANA, the plan includes the construction of a 1,200-megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine power plant in Aleppo in northern Syria, a 1,000-megawatt plant in Deir Ezzor in the east, another 1,000-megawatt facility in Zayzoun, and an 800-megawatt plant in Mhardeh in rural Hama province. In addition, a series of solar energy projects with a combined capacity of 1,000 megawatts will be developed at four different sites.

Syria faces acute electricity and energy shortages due to prolonged conflicts and sanctions.

