Syria condemns humanitarian convoy obstruction in Sweida

Damascus, July 21 (IANS) Syria's foreign affairs authorities blamed Druze militias for obstructing a humanitarian convoy bound for the southern province of Sweida.

In a statement, the authorities said the convoy transporting medical supplies was blocked from entering Sweida for the second time in four days, accusing the Druze armed groups of imposing conditions on the aid's entry.

Only a limited portion of the aid, accompanied by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, was allowed in, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

"The deteriorating security situation is a direct result of ongoing Israeli intervention and the withdrawal of Syrian security forces," the statement said. "This has led to a loss of control, impeding efforts to provide essential services and meet basic needs."

Emergency authorities chief Raed al-Saleh told state television earlier on Sunday that aid convoys have been waiting for days to enter Sweida but that "the complex security situation and the kidnapping of colleagues" have delayed deliveries.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the recent violent clashes between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribal militias have left more than 1,000 dead.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian authorities declared an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, marking a significant turning point in the deadly sectarian clashes in southern Syria, which prompted a recent Israeli intervention with massive airstrikes.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Syrian authorities said the truce aimed to preserve national unity and ensure the safety of civilians amid "critical circumstances," describing the move as a national and humanitarian obligation.

The authorities called on all parties to cease hostilities and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

--IANS

int/rs