Swiss Airlines Confirms Crew Member's Death After Emergency Landing of Flight LX1885

Bern: Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) on Monday confirmed the death of a crew member following the emergency landing of flight LX1885 last week.

In a post on Facebook, the Swiss International Air Lines wrote, "Today is a dark day for SWISS. It is with heavy hearts that we must share the loss of a dear colleague following the emergency landing of LX1885 on 23 December 2024. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and the loved ones of our dear colleague, whose pain must be immeasurable."

SWISS CEO Jens Fehlinger and COO Oliver Buchhofer offered the family of the deceased their condolences and assured support to the victim's family.

Fehlinger said, "We are devastated at our dear colleague's death. His loss has left us all in the deepest shock and grief. Our thoughts are with his family, whose pain we cannot imagine. I offer them my heartfelt condolences on behalf of all of us at SWISS. And we will, of course, be doing everything in our power to help and support them at this extremely difficult time."

Buchhofer said, "This is the saddest of days for us all. Losing our colleague and fellow member of our SWISS team leaves me distraught and dismayed. But we stand with one another at this truly difficult time; and we will be doing our utmost, together with the relevant authorities, to determine the causes involved. We have many questions, and we want them answered. Our special thanks go to the responsible parties in Graz, particularly the local emergency services, who have given our passengers and our crew members such professional help and support."

Notably, SWISS flight LX1885 from Bucharest to Zurich on December 23, 2024 had to make an emergency landing at Graz Airport due to an engine problem and smoke in the cockpit and cabin. The cockpit crew decided to abort the flight to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

There were 74 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A220-300 with the registration HB-JCD. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were evacuated. (ANI)