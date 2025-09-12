'Surprising, he was good man': Trump on ex-Brazilian President’s 27-year sentence

Washington, Sep 12 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has strongly defended former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro following his conviction and sentencing to over 27 years in prison for plotting a coup.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump expressed shock and disappointment over the verdict delivered by Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court.

“Jair Bolsonaro was an outstanding leader. Now, it's a terrible thing for Brazil,” Trump said. “I watched that trial. I know him pretty well, a foreign leader. I thought he was a good president of Brazil. And it's very surprising that that could happen.”

Drawing a parallel with his own legal battles, Trump added, “That's very much like they tried to do with me, but they didn't get away with it at all. But I can always say this: I knew him as the president of Brazil. He was a good man, and I don't see that happening.”

Trump’s comments came after Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison after four out of five justices on a Supreme Federal Court panel voted to convict him. The charges included plotting a coup, attempted violent abolition of democratic rule, participation in an armed criminal organisation, aggravated property damage, and destruction of listed heritage sites.

The high-profile trial, which began on September 2, concluded this week with votes for conviction by Justices Alexandre de Moraes, Flavio Dino, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin. Justice Luiz Fux dissented, voting for acquittal.

Bolsonaro, who did not attend the final phase of the trial, is currently under house arrest. He has maintained that the case is politically motivated and designed to prevent him from running in the 2026 presidential election, a race he was already disqualified from due to separate legal rulings. He previously described the trial as a “witch hunt”.

Bolsonaro is expected to appeal the verdict before the full 11-member bench of the Supreme Federal Court.

The ruling has triggered global debate, with allies like Trump framing the conviction as an attack on conservative leadership, while human rights and pro-democracy advocates in Brazil have praised the judiciary for upholding constitutional order.

--IANS

int/rs/dpb