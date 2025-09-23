Super Typhoon Ragasa kills 3 in Philippines; Laos, Hong Kong on alert

Manila, Sep 23 (IANS) The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Tuesday reported an additional two deaths and six missing in connection with super typhoon Ragasa that battered northern Philippines on Monday, bringing the typhoon death toll to three.

The PCG said a fishing boat carrying 13 fisherfolk sank off the coast of Sta. Ana town in Cagayan province, resulting in the death of one person and six missing, with six others rescued.

It added that the boat capsized due to strong waves while it was anchored and taking shelter, reports Xinhua news agency.

The PCG also reported that coast guard men found the body of a 67-year-old male on the shoreline of Agoo town in La Union. The victim reportedly went missing after slipping into a river on Monday.

Local authorities reported that a 74-year-old man died after his vehicle was hit by a landslide, along with three cars, while travelling along a highway in Tuba town in Benguet province on Monday afternoon.

Ragasa exited the Philippines on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, people across Laos are being urged to prepare for the potential impacts of Typhoon Ragasa, which is expected to bring thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, and strong winds throughout the country.

A low-pressure system has passed over northern and central Laos, and the storm is expected to bring widespread rain to many parts of Laos, according to a report from the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

The Lao weather bureau has issued a flash flood and landslide warning.

Lao authorities urge residents to remain alert and prepare for continued rainfall in the coming days, which may trigger flash floods and landslides.

Similarly, the Hong Kong Observatory issued No. 8 Northwest Gale or Storm Signal for super typhoon Ragasa on Tuesday afternoon.

No. 8 signal was the third-highest warning under Hong Kong's weather system, which has five rankings for typhoons.

The observatory said that Ragasa was centred about 380 km southeast of Hong Kong at 2 p.m. local time. According to the present forecast, it will maintain super typhoon intensity and be closest to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary on Wednesday morning, with local winds strengthening further.

Under the influence of storm surge, the water level is forecast to rise by around 2 meters over the coast of Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The observatory urged the public to take necessary precautions at home, stay away from dangerous places and pay attention to weather information.

