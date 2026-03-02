Students, professionals, astrologers from Rajasthan stranded in Dubai as flight operations shut

Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following the Israel-US airstrikes on Iran, flight operations to parts of the Gulf region have been disrupted. Several flights have been cancelled, leaving many people from Rajasthan stranded in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

A group of astrologers from Deeg district in Rajasthan travelled to Dubai on February 28 to attend an astrology conference. They were scheduled to return to India on March 1, but their flights were cancelled due to sudden airspace restrictions. Among those stranded is Deeg-based astrologer Ranganath Sharma, who remains in Dubai awaiting further updates.

Flights from Jaipur to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been cancelled. Also, Jaipur Airport has issued an advisory for passengers travelling to Gulf countries.

More than 100 students and other residents from Jodhpur, Kota and Sikar are reportedly stranded due to flight cancellations caused by sudden airspace closure. Some passengers said they were evacuated from the airport to nearby hotels after cancellations were announced.

A few stranded students claimed they heard explosions near the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.

Siddharth Jain, a student from Kota staying in Dubai’s Academy Educational Zone, said a missile reportedly fell near his hostel. He sent photos and videos to his family, stating that explosions were being heard intermittently.

Another student, Tanya from Kota, is stranded in Abu Dhabi while returning to India from Canada.

Around 120 pilgrims from Jodhpur are stranded in Abu Dhabi. They had travelled to Dubai to attend a religious discourse (Katha) by Saint Amritram Maharaj of Bada Ramdwara Sursagar, held from February 24 to 28. After the conclusion of the Katha, the group reached Abu Dhabi Airport on Saturday, where they were informed that their return flights had been cancelled.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to ensure their safe return to the country.

He said, “The news that Shri Manohar Das Ji and Shri Amritram Ji of the Ramsnehi sect of Shri Ramprasad Ji Maharaj, who had travelled from Jodhpur to Dubai for a religious discourse, along with around 120 devotees, are stranded in the Gulf due to the sudden outbreak of war there, is deeply concerning. In such circumstances, one can understand the gravity of their situation. Upon receiving the information around midnight, I spoke with Manohar Das Ji Maharaj regarding the situation there. I have also spoken with members of the local expatriate Marwari community. It is a matter of relief that the Marwari community residing there has extended support and assistance to all of them. I humbly urge the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India to ensure their safe return to the country," Gehlot added.

Jodhpur businessman Gajendra Mahiya, who had travelled to Dubai on February 23 with friends, is also stranded after his scheduled Sunday return flight was cancelled.

All stranded passengers have appealed to the Government of India for safe evacuation.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as affected passengers await further announcements regarding flight resumptions and evacuation arrangements

Meanwhile, members of the Shia community in Ajmer held a procession following the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. Participants wore black bands and raised slogans against the US and Israel.

Effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were burned during the demonstration. The community also declared a three-day mourning. The protesters strongly condemned the attacks by the US and Israel.

--IANS

arc/dpb