Structure dedicated to B'desh Liberation War torn down; Yunus regime plans new installation for July protest

Dhaka, July 13 (IANS) Projonmo Chattar, which became the epicentre of the 2013 'Shahbagh movement' in Bangladesh demanding the death penalty for war criminals involved in crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War, has been demolished, according to local media reports.

A section of the Projonmo Chattar, a structure built in the Shahbagh area of Dhaka, was completely dismantled in the early hours of Sunday, adding to the series of incidents where structures dedicated to the Liberation War have been destroyed by the radicals.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station, Khalid Mansur, confirmed that the Ministry of Housing and Public Works carried out the demolition, according to the leading Bangladeshi daily, The Dhaka Tribune.

The installation is now partially dismantled. One side of the structure is reduced to rubble, attracting the attention of passersby, many of whom stop to observe what was once a prominent symbol.

According to the media reports, OC Khalid Mansur said, "The sculpture falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Housing and Public Works. As it is within their authority, they carried out the demolition during the night. I was informed in advance to ensure that no public gathering or unrest could take place. However, there was no resistance, and no crowd formed."

The OC also noted that, according to information provided by the ministry, a new installation related to the July protests is expected to be constructed at the site.

The Projonmo Chattar had come to symbolise the spirit of the Liberation War and the demand for justice against war criminals. It particularly gained prominence during the 2013 Shahbagh movement, serving as a rallying point for thousands, carrying deep historical and emotional resonance for many in Bangladesh.

Earlier in April, a mob of radicals demolished the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial in Dhaka's Mirpur area.

The monument was a symbol of the genocide committed by the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

The destruction of the memorial took place just a few days ahead of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Dhaka.

As the video of the demolition went viral, several Bangladeshis took to social media, severely condemning the disturbing act, which displays the current lawlessness prevailing in Bangladesh under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Experts perceived this act of the interim government as an insult to the martyrs and a part of their appeasement policy towards Pakistan.

The memorial in the Mirpur area of Dhaka honoured the luminaries who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence during the war with Pakistan.

It was on the night of December 14, 1971 - just two days before the shameful surrender of the Pakistani forces - that hundreds of leading intellectuals of the region were killed systematically by the Pakistani army and their local collaborators.

In a similar act, the mural of the Liberation War Memorial Mancha in Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh was demolished at the instruction of the Yunus-led interim government in March.

The mural showcased the background of the 1950s language movement, the historic March 7 speech, the War of Independence, the formation of the Mujibnagar government, the dawn of the new sun in the independent land, the 1971 genocide by Pakistan, the heroic freedom fighters exulting in victory, the seven great heroes, the surrender of the Pakistani army, the jubilant crowd holding the national flag, and many other historic moments.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had also rechristened different roads, buildings, and structures previously named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, and leaders of the Awami League. Bangabandhu Avenue has now been renamed as Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue, according to an order issued by the DSCC.

About 1500 sculptures, murals, and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire, and uprooted all over the country since the Yunus government came to power in August 2024 after the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

