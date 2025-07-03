Strong India will contribute to more stable, prosperous world: PM Modi in historic address at Ghana Parliament

Accra, July 3 (IANS) Reaffirming that India remains a committed partner in Africa's developmental journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that, as the world's largest democracy, the country remains a pillar of strength, not only to the Global South but everyone in these times of new and complex crisis.

"A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world," said PM Modi in a historic address at the Parliament of Ghana in Accra.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted that progress cannot come without giving voice to the Global South and that the changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance.

"The world order created after the Second World War is changing fast. The revolution in technology, the rise of the Global South and the shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale," he said.

Asserting that he is deeply honoured to address this esteemed House, PM Modi remarked that Ghana is a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity, and resilience.

"As the representative of the world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians. Ghana is known as the land of Gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart," he said.

In his speech, PM Modi recalled that the histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule.

"But our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural, and linguistic diversity. We have built nations rooted in freedom, unity, and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds."

PM Modi highlighted that for both countries, democracy is not merely a system but part of fundamental values.

"True democracy promotes discussion and debate. It unites people. It supports dignity and promotes human rights," he said.

He highlighted that it was during India's G20 presidency that New Delhi put emphasis on Africa's rightful place at the global high table and the African Union became a permanent member of the G20.

"I am glad that Ghana as a founding member will host the African regional meeting for the International Solar Alliance this September. This demonstrates our shared belief that the world is one family. Today India is the fastest growing global economy. On the foundations of stable polity and good governance, India will soon be the third largest economy. We already contribute nearly 16 per cent to global growth... India now has the world's third largest startup ecosystem. India is an innovation and technology hub, where global companies want to converge. We are recognised at the pharmacy of the world," said PM Modi.

Addressing the august gathering, Prime Minister Modi assured that India remains a committed partner in Africa's development journey and supports Africa's development agenda 2063 to secure a bright and sustainable future for its peoples.

"Africa's goals are our priority. Our approach is to grow together as equals. Our development partnership with Africa is demand driven. It is focused on building local capacities and creating local opportunities. Our objective is not just to invest, but to empower, to help develop self sustaining ecosystems. It is my honour to give further momentum to this partnership," he said.

Earlier in the day, India time, Prime Minister Modi was conferred the national honour of Ghana - Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana - by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership. Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India.

"It further recognised his significant efforts in uplifting his nation and extending a hand of partnership to the world, including Ghana. The honour specifically acknowledged his distinguished leadership, his substantial contribution to global development, and his deep commitment to strengthening the vital bilateral relationship between Ghana and India," read a statement issued by Mahama's office.

The award presentation took place at a state banquet held in honour of the visiting Prime Minister and marked the 24th international recognition bestowed on PM Modi by a foreign country, underlining his unmatched stature. Analysts spotlighted that no Prime Minister of India has ever had such a profound global impact as a global statesman who remains committed to regional peace, development, and spiritual diplomacy.

The two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions in restricted and delegation-level formats, agreeing to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.

They reaffirmed the warm and time-tested ties between India and Ghana and discussed ways to expand cooperation in key areas including trade and investment, agriculture, capacity building, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people ties. They also welcomed the growing bilateral trade and Indian investments in Ghana and the strengthening defence and security partnership.

"They committed to further strengthening development cooperation partnership—especially through India-supported infrastructure and capacity-building projects. India offered to share its experiences in the fields of health, pharma, digital public infrastructure, UPI and skill development. The Prime Minister conveyed India's deep commitment to voicing the concerns of the Global South and thanked Ghana for its solidarity on this account. The Prime Minister also thanked President Mahama for taking care of the 15,000 strong Indian community in Ghana," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) detailed.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Mahama for his support and solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The two sides agreed to strengthen the global fight against terrorism with PM Modi congratulating Ghana on its growing international profile, including its term on the UN Human Rights Council and the election of Ghana’s Foreign Minister as the Commonwealth Secretary-General.

Reiterating their commitment to democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development and global peace, the two countries signed four MoUs on Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP); between Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Ghana Standards Authority (GSA); between Institute of Traditional & Alternative Medicine (ITAM), Ghana and Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), India; and, on Joint Commission Meeting to institutionalize high-level dialogue and review bilateral cooperation mechanisms on a regular basis.

The State Visit is PM Modi's first ever bilateral trip to the African nation and also the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

--IANS

/as