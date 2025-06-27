Stranded British fighter jet to be moved to Thiruvananthapuram airport's repair facility

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, June 27 (IANS) Nearly two weeks after it made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, the UK F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet will be moved to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport as it awaits repairs, the British High Commission stated on Friday.

"A UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport. The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft," said a British High Commission spokesperson.

"The aircraft will return to active service once repairs and safety checks have been completed. Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed. We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their continued support," he added.

The stealth fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14 and is awaiting a team of engineers from Lockheed Martin, the jet's American manufacturer, to resolve a persisting technical snag.

The advanced fifth-generation fighter, part of the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific, was returning to its base after completing joint maritime exercises with the Indian Navy when it made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was granted emergency clearance to land at the airport after it reported critically low fuel levels.

Authorities -- including the Indian Air Force, Airport Authority of India, and other concerned agencies -- initially expected the aircraft to take off shortly after refuelling. However, a technical malfunction was soon detected, delaying its departure.

A Royal Navy helicopter later airlifted a team of British engineers and a replacement pilot to the site. Despite several attempts over the next few days, the aircraft remained unresponsive to take-off commands.

Currently parked at Bay 4 of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport under tight security, the jet has drawn attention due to its prolonged stay and exposure to persistent monsoon rains, raising concerns about potential weather-related complications.

The F-35B is renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, allowing it to operate from aircraft carriers and short runways. Despite its cutting-edge design, the ongoing issue has left British officials perplexed.

With all local efforts exhausted, the responsibility now falls on Lockheed Martin’s technical team, who are expected to arrive soon.

